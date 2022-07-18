Second child of Slater Young, Kryz Uy needs surgery

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s second child Sevi has to undergo a surgery.

This, after they learned that their baby has inguinal hernia and needs to get operated on soon.

“It caught us by surprise. We thought he was a healthy baby boy. We had so many tests done,” said Uy in her vlog posted on Sunday.

“Whenever he cries, it triggers the hernia to bulge out. He’s not supposed to be experiencing pain when that happens but it still hurts my heart to see it. I can’t take it. Every time he fusses a little, my instinct is just to get him and hug him and hold him,” she added.

In the same vlog, Uy documented the day she and Young took their son to the doctor for a second opinion. At the end of the day, she said they have to do it for Sevi.

“We need to get surgery ASAP so this weekend, little Sevi will most likely go under the knife,” she said.

Young and Uy announced the birth of their baby through a YouTube vlog published last May.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020.