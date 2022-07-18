MANILA – Former Kapamilya singer Mark Bautista took to social media to give his followers a glimpse of the house he’s building for his family.

Bautista shared on Instagram a new reel showing the transformation of the property from when it was just a vacant lot to how it currently looks.

“Visited the site today. We’ve been working on this since last year pa, now it’s 98.9897% done,” he said.

“Gusto ko lang i-share ang bunga ng discipline at focus (excited din akong gamitin 'yung transition edit) kaya eto,” he added.

Bautista said he looks forward to fulfilling the dream convenience store of his mom, and the dream café of his brother soon.

The former Kapamilya star rose to fame after his runner-up finish in a 2003 singing competition.

His showbiz contemporaries include Sarah Geronimo, Rachel Ann Go, Christian Bautista, Erik Santos, and Yeng Constantino, among others.