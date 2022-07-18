Two familiar names in the Philippine pageant scene emerged victorious in the recently concluded Century Tuna Superbods 2022.

Kirk Bondad and Christelle Abello were declared grand winners in the competition, besting over a dozen finalists after weeks of activities and challenges.

Bondad and Abello each received a cash prize of P500,000. Their runners-up, Michelle Arceo and Gee Plamenco Jr., took home P200,000 each.

For Bondad, his Superbods win was "two years in the making," realizing only now that his disqualification in the 2020 Superbods was a blessing in disguise.

"Everything happens for a reason, no matter how bad it might feel. Maybe in that moment of pain it's impossible to reason with a loss, but eventually, the moment of realization will come. And just like that, everything will make sense," he said. "In retrospect, being disqualified at the 2020 CTSB was one of the best things that happened to me."

"Thank you for all the blessings, and the congratulatory messages. I see all of you. Feel hugged and loved," he added.

Abello, for her part, said she is "still on a high and beyond grateful" as she returns with a bang after her pageant losses.

"Coming back to compete again after my biggest heartbreak was the scariest decision I faced as I no longer believed in myself. But I learned to choose and love myself and be proud of the everyday triumphs I've accomplished, no matter how big or small. Pushing myself to find the strength within me to overcome and try again made me realize that I can live super because I love strong," she said.

"Thank you so much to those who were behind me and did nothing but uplift, encourage, and support me," she added.

Bondad is set to represent the Philippines in the Mister World 2022 pageant. He is known to be in a relationship with Kathleen Paton, who won the Miss Eco International crown earlier this year.

Abello, on the other hand, competed in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant in 2020 and 2021. She finished in the Top 16 of both editions.