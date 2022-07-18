Julia Barretto features La Union in travel vlog series

After Bohol and Baguio, La Union is the next featured destination in "Juju on the Go," the travel vlog series of actress Julia Barretto.

"I've been to La Union but I have not explored La Union as much as I wish I had before. But now I'm excited because I get to take you guys with along with me as I discover and get to know La Union better," she said.

In her latest vlog released over the weekend, Barretto visited spots such as Bahay na Bato and Siminublan Falls, and sampled food from Hiraya farm-to-table restaurant.

The actress also took surfing lessons, partied the night away, and checked out a couple of coffee shops.

"I hope that you enjoyed as much as we enjoyed our stay. I hope you guys get a few ideas of where to go, where to eat, the activities to do habang nandito kayo sa La Union," she said.

It was earlier this year when Barretto started "Juju on the Go," where she aims to showcase both local and international destinations.

The travel vlog series can be watched on her YouTube channel.