Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup honestly thought that Pauline Amelinckx has secured the Philippines' second Miss Supranational crown as she watched her compete in Poland over the weekend.

The country's representative settled for a first runner-up finish, with the top title given to Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador.

"It may not have been the result we have wanted, but I am so proud of how @paulineamelinckx gave us a good fight!" Supsup wrote in an Instagram post shortly after the pageant.

"I really thought we had it in the bag but no matter what, you are the winner in our hearts. Thank you for representing the Philippines," she added.

Many agreed with Supsup in the comments section, including her fellow beauty queens.

"True winner," said Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar.

"A winner," said Miss Universe Philippines 2023 second runner-up Angelique Manto.

"She gave it her absolute all. Congrats!" said Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021 Katrina Dimaranan.

Amelinckx, for her part, has nothing but gratitude for finally being able to represent the Philippines on the international pageant stage.

In an Instagram post, she said she considers her first runner-up finish as "a victory."

"Know that I am immensely proud of our victory, grateful for the love, and excited to be back home," she said.

Aside from placing first runner-up, Amelinckx also won the Supra Chat pre-pageant challenge, which helped her secure a spot in the Top 24.

Mutya Datul is the Philippines' sole Miss Supranational titleholder. She won the crown in 2013.