LOOK: Scarlet Snow visits Arctic Circle with parents

Scarlet Snow Belo is currently enjoying the most remarkable adventure of her life.



As per her recent posts on social media, she is currently in Svalbard, an archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean, accompanied by her parents Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho.

Sharing her initial photos from Svalbard, Scarlet Snow happily mentioned that they arrived there safely despite a delay in retrieving and delivering her lost suitcase.

“I’m very still happy and grateful I get to explore this region of the world,” she said.

In a subsequent post, the eight-year-old appeared mesmerized by the sight of walruses and polar bears.

“This trip is so fun. Seeing the walruses and the polar bears is so cool! The cold is not so comfortable, but it’s okay because I have warm clothes,” she said.

For Scarlet Snow, their family vacation in Svalbard is “the best trip of my life!!!”

Scarlet Snow is considered one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, with her Instagram page boasting of 5.1 million followers as of writing.

In a past interview with her mom, the young girl was asked about her reaction to being a young celebrity. She admitted that she initially did not want to have her pictures taken by people, but later on acknowledged the joy she is able to give them.