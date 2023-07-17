Chesca Garcia likes wearing matching clothes with daughters

MANILA - Chesca Garcia has captivated her social media followers with heartwarming photos showcasing her and her daughters, Kendra and Scarlet, in charming matching dresses.

In a recent Instagram post, Garcia said that she has always enjoyed wearing matching outfits with her daughters. She expressed her happiness that even as they grow older, they still embrace this tradition.

“I have countless photos of the three of us wearing the same dresses and even the same swimsuits. And after all these years, I'm so grateful that my not-so-little girls still enjoy being matchy with mommy,” she said.

“Cherishing these little moments makes my mommy heart really happy. I'm glad they don't mind and are still so game, because I'll never tire of playing dress-up with them,” she added.

While Kendra is now 14 and Scarlett is 11, Garcia said her two daughters will always her “little dolls.”

Kendra and Scarlett are Garcia’s daughters with Doug Kramer. Aside from the two, the couple also has a son, Gavin.

The Kramer kids are among the most popular celebrity kids in the country, having a handful of endorsement deals and massive following on social media in their respective accounts.