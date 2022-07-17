Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Herlene Budol, who is competing in the Binibing Pilipinas pageant has earned her degree in tourism management at the College of Saint John Paul II.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Budol thanked the people who helped her to finish college: "To my Nanay Bireng & Tatay Oreng, you both are the priceless blessing in my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without your inspiration & support."

"To my Papa Herber, Mama Weng & Mama lhen & Mama @Tracy Pascual & my BUDOL Family for all your guidance. You all made my graduation more special," Budol said.

"To my KaSquammy Thank you for taking the time out & wishing my Graduation. love u all mga KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan. To @sirwil75 & Ate @daisyinutz love u both to the moon & back!" she added.

Budol is one of 40 candidates for the 58th edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant which will be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fans may watch the coronation night on The Kapamilya Channel and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: