Mario Maurer, Gulf Kanawut, Nonkul Chanon appear on Metro.Style July cover

Thai actors Mario Maurer, Nonkul Chanon and Gulf Kanawut have amassed millions of social-media followers. Photo from press release

Thai actors Mario Maurer, Gulf Kanawut, and Nonkul Chanon graced the July cover of lifestyle magazine Metro.Style.

Dubbed “Thai Invasion”, the July issue of Metro.Style highlighted the success of the three actors who have amassed millions of fans in countries, such as the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

Maurer was launched by international celebrity agency, PUBLICITYASIA, in 2011.

“Mario’s popularity in the Asian region is unprecedented,” said Joyce A. Ramirez, the actor’s long-time project collaborator and PR representative. “He’s like fine wine that gets better and better. In fact, he never seems to age.”

The 24-year-old Chanon “Nonkul” Santinatornkul, meanwhile, made a name for himself when he starred in the blockbuster Thai film “Bad Genius” in 2017. The teen heist thriller is considered the most internationally successful Thai film ever, grossing more than $42 million at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Kanawut became an international favorite when he top-billed the popular Boys Love (BL) series “TharnType The Series”, an adaptation of a popular Thai web novel.

Aside from being the cover feature for Metro.Style under ABS-CBN in partnership with TNT, the three actors attended a virtual fan meet, “TNTCON2021”, in the Philippines last May 11.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC