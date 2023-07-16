Hopeful job seekers flock to a job fair set up by the local government of Malolos, Bulacan in line with the 125th Independence day celebration on June 12, 2023. The Labor department organized simultaneous “Kalayaan Job fair” in different parts of the country. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

For young adults embarking on their professional journey, receiving that first paycheck from their first job can both be exciting and daunting.

As individuals venture into their journey towards independence, they find themselves engaged in an ongoing battle where their expectations collide with the ever-changing realities of their surrounding environment.

Sociologist Gerald Abergos defined first paychecks as an “acknowledgment” of an individual's hard work and an “affirmation” that they are entering adulthood.

"Ito (paycheck) ay affirmation na we are starting to be an adult, that we are starting to have a responsibility, and we are starting to look forward to doing well in life," Abergos said in an interview with Radyo 630 on Sunday.

Abergos has observed that Filipinos commonly perceive the act of receiving their paychecks as a sense of duty to provide for their loved ones. This outlook drives them to willingly offer their assistance to them.

But for Abergos, how an individual should spend their first paycheck depends on their life status and current values.

"For some of them, they are willing and happy to shoulder other household expenses like internet connection. But number one for them is to just help with the household expenses," Abergos said.

“Kailangan may ititira tayo para sa atin, and the parents would also want that. That’s the idea pero depende pa rin sa estado ng buhay,” he added.

But regardless of whether individuals allocate their first paycheck to assist their parents, cover household bills, or address personal financial obligations, Abergos said it is also considered wise to use one's first paycheck to pay off personal or familial debts.

"If what you value is your reputation, your social acceptance, you should pay first your debts," Abergos said.

The sociologist pointed out how important it is to live by one’s own means.

“Live through your means. Kung ano lang po yung kaya natin as of now ‘dun lang po tayo. Kung ano ang kaunting cofmort na kaya natin as of now sa sweldo natin dun lang po tayo, huwag po tayo gumastos ng sobra kung hindi naman natin kakayanin,” Abergos advised.

"It is a default that we save for ourselves whether we give our paycheck to our parents, or to other people that we are helping, or it is on our own; we still have to save."