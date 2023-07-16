MANILA – Pauline Amelinckx turned to social media to express her immense gratitude to her supporters as she represented the Philippines at the 2023 Miss Supranational, where she finished first runner-up.

In a lengthy post on Instagram early Sunday, Amelinckx said ever since she joined the national pageant here in the Philippines, it has been her greatest ambition to represent the country internationally.

“It has been my greatest honor and pleasure to turn that ambition into reality and finally have been able to attach Philippines to my name,” she said.

Amelinckx said the steadfast support she has experienced throughout her journey has been a truly humbling, impactful, and transformative experience for her.

“The unwavering and ever growing support that I have felt on this entire journey has been humbling, moving and life changing. This is not a one-woman journey and I have so many people to thank for where I am right now and the victory that we share,” she said.

Calling her performance a “victory,” the Filipina beauty queen admitted she is “lowkey amazed” at her self, too.

“It felt so surreal to go through all the challenges and ups and downs of this journey and still have been able to make it this far. And its all the training, hard work, heart work and yes, DEDICATION that made this happen,” she said.

“It takes a great amount of dedication toward your own personal growth and belief in your own worth to see rejection as redirection. But one thing that I learnt over the course of this journey is that we can tap into our inner strength to grow and bloom where life plants us. It is up to YOU and YOU are worth it!”

Although she was not able to bring home the second Miss Supranational crown for the Philippines, Amelinckx said she is “immensely proud of our victory, grateful for the love and excited to be back home.”

