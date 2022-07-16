PH’s Alison Black wins Miss Supranational Talent 2022

MANILA – Philippine candidate Alison Black did not go home empty-handed, as she was named Miss Supranational Talent 2022 in Nowy Sacz, Poland on Saturday morning (Philippine time).

Black was awarded shortly after the coronation night that catapulted Lalela Mswane of South Africa to the throne.

Black, a professional ballerina, beat candidates from India, Indonesia, Japan, Jamaica, and Mexico in the top 6 of the talent competition.

She finished her journey in the international pageant as part of the Top 24. She was also included in the Top 10 of Supra Fan-Vote, and Top 15 of Miss Supra Influencer.

Instead of focusing on the country's beaches and other tourist attractions, Black opted to put a spotlight on Filipinos in her introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022.

Citing her own experience, the Filipina beauty said she learned that being inspirational is not just about getting ahead of the pack, but also about helping other people succeed.



Praewwanich Ruangthong of Thailand was the 1st runner-up and Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên of Vietnam took 2nd runner-up. Adinda Cresheilla of Indonesia was 3rd runner-up followed by Ismelys Velásquez of Venezuela.