DAVAO CITY – As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, more people have started traveling and spending their time outdoors after two years of lockdown.

For Luzon residents, Baguio and Tagaytay City are the go-to places to experience cool breeze and nature, while in Southern Mindanao, Marilog district in Davao City is among the destinations that offer scenic highland views and cool climate.

During the onset of tourism reopening, many people escaped the bustling city life through spontaneous road trips and planned vacations to Marilog.

Tourism may be affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns, but some new restaurants and vacation houses have also opened.

One of which is the New Year's Peak mountain resort in Barangay Datu Salumay in Marilog, where a breathtaking sea of clouds as the sun rises can be seen.

Its modern and unique-looking rest houses are surrounded by mountains and trees — perfect for those who want to relax or commune with nature. Guests can also dip in the big pool with postcard-perfect views of Marilog's mountains.

Aside from its restaurant, the resort also offers picnic packages that include blanket, food items, and other stuff.

Owner Mildie Loking said it started as a family rest house, but through pandemic, they had more time to expand and develop it as a vacation house.

In neighboring Barangay Baganihan in Marilog, a new yet thriving restaurant is visited by many locals and customers from neighboring cities and towns.

Pilgrim Cafe and Restaurant offers Canadian comfort food that will satisfy taste buds for French and Canadian food.

It is situated very few meters from the Buda, or Bukidnon-Davao national highway.

Since the opening of their restaurant just last December, many customers have dined in and come back for the sumptuous meals from appetizers, mains, desserts, and pastries.

Among the delectable food are Canadian-inspired poutine, Middle-Eastern hummus, orange and beet salad, lemon oregano chicken, beef bourguignon, and truffle mushroom gnocchi.

Most of the ingredients are locally produced, helping the community through hiring and training locals.

Owner Jeramie Go is a Davaoeño who worked as a chef for almost 17 years in Toronto. Instead of putting up a business there, he came back to his hometown Davao City to build a restaurant for locals to try Canadian comfort food.

Mailog District is more than an hour away ride from downtown Davao City.