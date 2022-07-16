Photo from Trumpets Inc. Facebook page

MANILA – The production behind the “Joseph The Dreamer” musical postponed the opening show as several cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

On its social media accounts, Trumpets Inc. advised all ticket holders of the long-running musical that they are cancelling the opening day of the show for health protocols.

“It is unfortunate that due to COVID protocols and some cast members testing positive this afternoon, we will have to cancel today's show. Your health and safety as well as that of our cast members are our main concern,” the statement said.

Trumpets Inc. will soon release more information about the next show dates or refund process.

The musical's 2022 run signals the return of Trumpets to live theater. It will run at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Gracing the show is Kapamilya performer Gary Valenciano, who will be playing the role of Jacob, Joseph's father.

Meanwhile, Sam Concepcion reprises the role of Joseph along with a stellar cast that includes Kayla Rivera (Asenath), Carlo Orosa (Pharaoh), and Bituin Escalante (Rachel, Joseph’s mother), who will also be playing the same parts they did in 2020.

Carla Guevarra-Laforteza and Neo Rivera will also play Rachel and Joseph, respectively, in some shows. Meanwhile, musical theater veteran Audie Gemora will play Jacob alternately with Valenciano.

Valenciano's son Paolo will direct, along with Nelsito Gomez. Myke Salomon is the musical director, while MJ Arda is the choreographer.