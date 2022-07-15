credit: Photo from Mayad Studios' Facebook page

MANILA – Filipino sports hero Hidilyn Diaz has shared a glimpse of her pre-nuptial shoot with her soon-to-be husband Julius Naranjo.

The Olympic gold medal champion has shared some snaps of their photoshoot which was taken in Baguio City and parts of Benguet.

“Napakasaya ng pre-nup shoot na ginanap sa Northern Blossom Flower Farm , Baguio Country Club, at Stronghold Athletics, di ko ito makalimutan kasi napatawa nila si Julius ng 9.5,” she said in her caption.

“Di ko rin makalimutan kung gaano kaganda ang view sa Atok Benguet at Baguio, at kung gaano kasaya kasama ang mga kasama namin dito sa shoot,” she added.

Diaz revealed that she will marry Naranjo on July 26 – exactly one year of her historic win in the Tokyo Games that gave the Philippines its first ever gold medal in the quadrennial meet.

The wedding will take place at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio.

“Mag-iisang taon na pala ang pagpapanalo natin ng Gold medal sa Olympics , at ngayon July 26,2022 magpapakasal na kame ni Julius Irvin Hikaru T. Naranjo,” Diaz shared.

“Di naging madali ang pinagdaanan namin bilang magkasintahan, maraming naghusga, maraming nagduda, ang daming iyak, at ang daming sakripisyo pero nanaig ang pagmamahal sa isa’t-isa , pagmamahal sa ginagawa, pagmamahal sa bansa, at pagmamahal sa Diyos.”

Diaz has tapped renowned Pinoy designer Francis Libiran to create her gown for her upcoming wedding.

Diaz got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Naranjo in October last year. Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo having dinner. At the end of the meal, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said, "Of course, yes."

She met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.