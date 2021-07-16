Wil Dasovich wins international vlog fest in Malta

Photo from Wil Dasovich's Instagram account

Wil Dasovich happily announced on Thursday that he won an international vlog fest in Malta, which includes a cash prize of $30,000.

VlogFest Malta brought together social media influencers from around the world to explore the island nation's destinations.

Dasovich went to Malta with his sister Hailey and fellow vlogger Daniel Marsh to create content for the competition.

"We did it! We won the VlogFest plus $30,000. First award I've ever got that came with a bag, how generous," he said.

"This entire Eurotrip has been one of the most incredible travels of my life. And to be honest, before heading on this trip, I'd barely even heard of Malta! But after weeks on this island, I can definitely say it's one of the most unique countries I've been to, and Valletta is on my top 5 must-see cities in the world," he added.



Dasovich also encouraged the public to watch the works of other vloggers who were able to showcase the lesser-known gem of the Mediterranean through their own way of storytelling.

He went on to thank the people who voted for his video content that eventually propelled him to victory.

"Thank you to everyone who voted, shared my video, became a part of this entire winning process. You contributed to this moment and we did this as a team!" Dasovich said.

Related video: