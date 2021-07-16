Check out these Bastille Weekend 2021 promos in Metro Manila and beyond

Vive le France! Our French friends celebrated Bastille Day last July 14. Here are some deals that extend those celebrations until this weekend.

BASTILLE DAY AT SPIRAL

Handout

Spiral elevates its already expansive buffet spread for Bastille Day, with specialties such as escargot, beef bourguignon, choucroute, and fondue savoyarde making their way to the French stations.

And no visit to Spiral is complete without an extended stop at the restaurant's legendary fromagerie, the L'epicerie cheese room for choice cheeses and cold cuts. Guests have the option of adding Moet & Chandon champagne, Citadelle cocktails, and fine French wines to their Spiral experience.

Bastille Day at Spiral is available for brunch and dinner set at P4,500 nett, and P5,900 nett with free-flowing beverages. As a special treat, French citizens get to enjoy 20% off. Guests simply need to present proof of citizenship upon payment.

For reservations and inquiries, call F&B Reservations at (02) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com. More details are available on Sofitel Philippine Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages.



LE PETIT CAFÉ FLEUR BASTILLE DAY MENU

Chef Sau De Rosario has prepared a very special menu at Le Petit Café Fleur in Poblacion. The French holiday has a special place in the chef's heart as he landed in Paris on Bastille Day where he spent the early part of his celebrated culinary career. With this menu, he brings dishes he learned to cook and eventually master.

The menu consists of a Foie Gras Terrine with Cherry Compote and Grilled Brioche for his appetizer, a choice of Salmon Lentils with Mustard Crème Fraiche or Duck Confit with Orange Rosemary Duck Jus, ending with Valhrona Chocolate Mousse with Caramelized Pineapple for dessert.

The set costs P1,950+, with a wine pairing option at P2,950+. Call (0917) 192-8343 for more details, or visit Le Petit Café Fleur's Instagram page.

BAKER J APERO SETS AT CRIMSON HOTEL ALABANG

Handout

Baker J, Crimson Hotel Alabang's French bakery, serves up Apêro plates this weekend in celebration of Bastille Day.

From Vol Au Vent D'Escargot (Puff Case Snails in Garlic Butter) and Pissaladiere (Caramelized Onion with Anchovies and Bread Dough) to Pate en Croute (Pork, Chicken, Lemon) and Terrine de Foie Gras de Canard (Duck Foie Gras), with sweet bites like the classic French Macarons and Crème Brûlée, each apêro set is a variety of hot, cold, and sweet platters that create a good balance of flavors.

Complete the experience with cocktails like the Kir Royale (Crème de Cassis, Champagne) and Boulevardier (Whiskey, Vermouth, Campari) that are concocted in true French fashion.

Enjoy The Bastille Day Apêro until July 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each set is priced at P1,500 which includes the three boards (hot, cold, sweet) good for 2 persons. Top it with P450 per person for two cocktails.

To reserve your seats, call (0998) 595-3831 or email bakerj@crimsonhotel.com.

STEAK AND WINE PAIRING AT THE FATTED CALF

For those enjoying the cool air of Tagaytay this weekend, check out the steak and wine pairing at the Fatted Calf.

The Fatted Calf farmhouse kitchen celebrates Bastille Day with Black Onyx Pure Black Angus Striploin Steak from Ranger's Valley Farms, House Wedges, and a glass of Chateau Le Roc Rouge Bordeaux for P2,950.00 net. You can also enjoy Steak Frites with other farm to table favorites, dining in an al fresco setting surrounded by pineapple farms.

The offer is available from July 16 to 18. The Fatted Calf is located at Silang, Cavite. For reservations, call (0917) 7892352.

BUY ONE, GET ONE MIDI CHIBOUST CAKE AT BIZU

Bizu Pattiserie is offering a special deal on its lovely Chiboust Cake, a Parisian dessert of cream and meringue, this Bastille Weekend.

Until July 18, customers who buy one Fresh Mango, Strawberry, and Blueberry Midi Chiboust Cake get another Midi Chiboust cake for free.

This promotion is available in-store, for delivery from Pick-A-Roo, and the Bizu Website with the checkout code BASTILLEDAY.

DON REVY FEATURES FRENCH WINES

What better way to celebrate Bastille Weekend than with a glass of French grands vin? Featured this weekend are award-winning wines from the renowned wine regions of Champagne, Burgundy, Provence, and Bordeaux.

These include Chateau Bellevue Claribes Superieur, a cherry and berry forward Bordeaux; Champagne Gardet, recommended to be paired with prawns and bruschetta; Domaine Jessiaume Beaune 1er Cru Les Cents Vignes, with a bouquet of violets and blackberries; and the Chateau Routas, a rosé with notes of peaches and watermelons.

Apart from these four bottles, the shop has 30 labels that cover the major wine regions of France. For Bastille Day weekend, Don Revy merchant is offering free delivery for a minimum purchase of P2,000.

Visit the Don Revy Website for orders and a comprehensive list of their wines.