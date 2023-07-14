Pauline Amelinckx during the swimsuit round of Miss Supranational 2023. YouTube/Miss & Mister Supranational

Pauline Amelinckx continues her journey to the Miss Supranational 2023 crown as she made it to the Top 12 of the pageant in Poland on Friday (Saturday in the Philippines).

The Philippine representative joins candidates from Vietnam, Brazil, Netherlands, Peru, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, India, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Gibraltar.

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss Supranational crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.

The pageant is being streamed live on the Miss & Mister Supranational YouTube channel.