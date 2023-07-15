10-month-old Fil-Am is Gerber baby for 2023

A composite photo of 2023 Gerber Baby Madison Mendoza and her mother, Crystal. Photo courtesy of Gerber.

A 10-month-old Filipino-American has been chosen as the winner of Gerber's annual Photo Search, making her the 2023 Gerber Baby.

Madison "Maddie" Mendoza of Colorado was born to Jun and Crystal, who are from first-generation immigrant families from the Philippines. Both of Maddie's grandfathers served in the U.S. Navy.

Every year since 2010, early childhood nourishment expert Gerber launches its Photo Search contest in the quest to find its next “Spokesbaby.” This year, applicants are required to submit baby photos of both parent and child.

“The throwback submission of Maddie and her mom brought a smile to the judges’ faces and perfectly captured the spirit of this year’s program. We’re excited to partner with Maddie and her family throughout the next year to highlight the full-circle journey from baby to parent,” Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO, said on Gerber’s website.

Maddie is a military child, with Jun being a Lieutenant Colonel physician in the Air Force with over 16 years of service to the United States. Crystal, for her part, is a dentist.

"It’s definitely been surreal, it feels like a dream. It felt like a one-in-a-million shot; we never thought she’d be a [Gerber baby]. We are just so grateful for this opportunity and excited for the world to meet Maddie," Jun said of his daughter in an interview on "The Today Show."

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the 2023 Gerber Baby! 🍼 Maddie and her parents join us live! pic.twitter.com/0Eml2oUBtL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 12, 2023

Described by her parents as playful, outgoing, and adventurous, Maddie has developed a love for her baby music classes, feeding animals at the zoo, and paddle boarding with her mother.

"Maddie has been the sweetest blessing. Every milestone, every snuggle and every moment with Maddie has made life that much more meaningful and beautiful," Jun and Crystal said in a statement.

As this year's Gerber Baby, Maddie will be the face of the brand and will be featured on all of Gerber’s social media platforms and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

Maddie and her family also took home a $25,000 cash prize, about a year’s worth of supply of Gerber products, a wardrobe change care of Gerber Childrenswear, as well as surprise goodies from the brand’s partners.

"The hardest part was not sharing it with our closest family and friends," Crystal said in an interview. "But they found out today [July 12] and they're in tears." -- Katherine Recio, ABS-CBN News Intern