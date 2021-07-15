WATCH: Ronnie Alonte's basement man cave includes 2 arcade machines

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Ronnie Alonte has converted the basement storage area of his home into a spacious man cave.

In a vlog with his girlfriend Loisa Andalio, the actor showed the different parts of his personal sanctuary.

Among the most noticeable things here are the two arcade machines -- one for the light gun game Time Crisis 2, and another for the racing simulator Daytona USA 2.

According to Alonte, these were given to him by host Kris Aquino.

"Maraming, maraming salamat, Ms. Kris Aquino... The best. Bimby, thank you," he said, with the actor also thanking Aquino's youngest son.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Alonte's man cave also includes a small kitchen, a shower and toilet, and areas for playing billiards and table tennis.

Another highlight is the bar, which is decorated with doodles made by the actor's brothers, Ronald and Anton.

The space also has a dance studio, with a spot that can serve as a backdrop for Alonte and Andalio's vlogs.

When asked by his girlfriend about his other plans for the man cave, he replied: "May mga dapat pa akong palitan dito, kagaya ng mga pinto, 'yung mga lababo. Siyempre gusto ko na rin na may dining sa baba."

"Pero sa akin, okay na ito kasi lahat ng libangan ko kumpleto naman," he ended.

Related video: