WATCH: Raffy Tulfo shows his collection of sneakers, neckties

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Aside from designer polos, Raffy Tulfo also has a large collection of sneakers and neckties.

The broadcaster gave a tour of his department store-like spaces for these two items in part 2 of Karen Davila's vlog, which was released last July 10.

Showing his prized possessions to the public for the first time, Tulfo said he is happy to see the fruits of his hard work.

"Dalawa lang shoes ko noong nag-aaral ako. Goma at saka combat boots. And then nanghihiram ako sa mga kapatid ko," he said, recalling the time that he could barely afford a good pair of shoes.

Tulfo's necktie collection includes items from designer brands like Hermes, Versace, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton.

His sneakers, meanwhile, are mostly from Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Burberry, and Christian Louboutin.

Tulfo sells some of his used designer shoes in his own platform called Idol Shopping Network, with all of the proceeds go to charity.

"Merong mga nagliliham sa akin, humihingi ng tulong, and then i-screen ng staff. And then mina-match namin," he said.

"Dinaanan ko lahat 'yung hirap. Ngayon na meron ako, alam ko kung gaano kasarap 'yung tumatanggap. Kaya kapag namimigay ako, sinasabi ko, 'Alam ko masayang-masaya 'to sa puso niya because nandoon ako dati,'" he added.

Tulfo earlier said that he lives in two rental homes while his new house is being constructed.

He said the new property will have four floors and enough space for his collections.

"Sobra-sobra pa kasi hanggang fourth floor 'yun eh. One floor puro gamit lang," he said.

