Over 1,500 listings in Carousell's online property expo

The "main lobby" of Carousell's online property expo. Handout

MANILA -- Classifieds marketplace Carousell on Wednesday kicked off its online property expo, which includes over 1,500 listings from top real estate developers, agencies, and brokers.

The virtual event, which will run until July 18, promises deals from the likes of RLC Residences, Aboitiz Land, Solar Resources, I-Land Residences, Robinsons Homes, SMDC, Suntrust Properties, PH1 World Developers, and Empire East Land Holdings, among others.

Attendees can also join discussions on trends in property buying and selling during the "new normal" and check out guides to owning a home, among others.

Those who buy a property during the expo, which is open to the public for free, also get a chance to win a home makeover worth P330,000.

"We're bringing together property buyers and sellers in one virtual event to make purchasing property even simpler and safer especially during the pandemic," said Raffy Montemayor, general manager of Carousell Philippines.

"For brokers and agents, this is a great platform to secure leads, and showcase developments in their portfolio and have the opportunity to connect safely and securely," he added.

In a recent online briefing with members of the media, Carousell noted a shift in preferences of property buyers in the country.

Shine Resurreccion, head of property of Carousell Philippines, said most property seekers in Metro Manila are now looking for a house and lot, followed by a condominium.

"This used to be the other way around before the pandemic. We saw the shift starting in the third quarter of last year. The shift in preference is clearly pronounced nowadays as people are looking for bigger spaces and we could see it remaining for some time," she said.

Carousell also observed that half of the most in demand locations for houses and lots were in Metro Manila as well as the Central and Southern Tagalog regions.

Meanwhile, the most searched locations for condominiums include Taguig, Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City.