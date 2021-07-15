LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 queens in first official group photo

The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens look stunning in their pastel-colored dresses as they posed for their first official group photo days after winning the national pageant.

Sitting in the center of the group portrait is Bb. Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold of Masbate. She is surrounded by Bb. Pilipinas Globe Maureen Montagne, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio, and Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Cindy Obenita.

Runners-up Gabby Basiano and Meiji Cruz are also part of the photo.

"Just the right amount of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Our Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens making our pastel dreams come to life," read the post on Bb. Pilipinas' Instagram page on Thursday.

Winning a crown appeared to be hard to believe for Obenita as she commented if everything was indeed happening in reality.

"Is this really happening?" she asked in the comments section.

Arnold, on the other hand, poked fun at the photo, saying: "Thank you for attending my birthday party girls hahaha! Love you all."

The Bb. Pilipinas pageant was held last July 11 after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formerly, Bb. Pilipinas was the home of the country's Miss Universe franchise for half a century, until the establishment of a namesake Philippine organization in 2019.

