Gazini Ganados grateful to Bb. Pilipinas as she ends her 2-year reign

Photo from Instagram: @gazinii

MANILA -- Gazini Ganados expressed her gratitude to Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) as she ended her two-year reign as the organization's last Miss Universe representative.

Ganados, who won the title in 2019, posted photos from last Sunday's Bb. Pilipinas 2021 pageant on Instagram, thanking all those who were part of her journey as a beauty queen.

"Closing this chapter with a grateful heart! Thank you [BPCI]," she said in one of her posts.

Ganados, who hails from Talisay, Cebu, also posted her farewell speech where she described the coronation night as "a celebration of gratitude."

"Binibinis, congratulations for taking this leap of faith. In all that you do, do it with all your heart," she said.

"A binibini has the voice to inspire others, a compassionate heart to act, a determination to carry on... That, is Beyond Beautiful," she added.

Ganados also gave a shoutout to her training camp and the rest of her glam team.

"Gihigugma ko kamong tanan. Daghang salamat! This is Gazini Ganados, your last Binibining Pilipinas Universe," she ended.

Ganados represented the country in Miss Universe 2019, where she finished in the Top 20.

She is the last Miss Universe delegate under BPCI, which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Miss Universe Philippines, a new organization led by former beauty queen Shamcey Supsup, now holds the Miss Universe franchise in the country. Its first representative is Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe last May.

