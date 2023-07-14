Ria Atayde on losing weight: 'No more pressure'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Ria Atayde no longer feels pressured to lose weight.

"There's no more pressure but if it happens, it will happen like naturally. Hindi ko lang po pinipilit ngayon," Atayde told members of entertainment media at thepress conference for her upcoming series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" on Thursday.

According to Atayde, her medical conditions make it difficult for her to lose weight.

"I mean I have no gallbladder. I have hypothyroidism. I have PCOs. So parang nagpatong-patong lang. ... It's not like it's a choice to stay on the heavier side but it is something that I work on for myself not to please anybody. And I think, that's why mas okay na ako kasi wala na ako roon sa point na kailangan kong mag-adjust para tanggapin nila ako. Kasi ako tanggap ko na ang sarili ko and the people that matter to me accept me and embrace me for how I look even. So bakit ako papaapekto sa nega? Sino ba sila? Who you there?" Atayde said.

But the actress stressed she continues to exercise and diet. "Nage-exercise pa naman po but not as intense... Diet pa rin po, mas controlled lang po," Atayde said.

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Tony Labrusca, Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5 along with "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

The two afternoon dramas will air back-to-back weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., respectively. "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will also air on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m.

