WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey back in Greece

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey are back in Greece.

On her Instagram updates, the beauty queen uploaded video clips of the beautiful view of Santorini.

In her post last Sunday, Wurtzbach hinted that she's going on a trip with her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey.

"All our bags are packed and we’re ready to go back to...," the beauty queen teased.

On Wednesday night, Jauncey, the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations, shared a photo of him and Wurtzbach enjoying the sunset in Santorini.

In the comment section of his post, Wurtzbach left the message: "Santorini will always be special for us."

Wurtzbach and Jauncey visited Greece for the first time together in 2020.

The couple, who celebrated their second anniversary in January, announced their engagement in May.