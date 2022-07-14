MANILA - The Tagalog folk song “Bahay Kubo” was given new zest and a twist by the Philippine Madrigal Singers Thursday at the celebration of Linggo ng Musikang Pinoy this July.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Arranged by the late National Artist for Music Andrea Veneracion and Christopher Borela, “Bahay Kubo” is part of the new collection of the Madrigal Singers billed "ALPAS" or Awit at Letra ng mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining produced by Sentro Rizal and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The event’s special guest of honor, National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, billed the collection as a landmark in the wider awareness of collaborations of veteran artists and proper appreciation of Philippine history.

"Ang nadinig ko history natin, history ng ating feelings,” Almario told ABS-CBN News, citing music as an integral part of our heritage.

“Halimbawa, ang kundiman. Kailangan natin kantahin muli 'yan para maalala natin ang ating kasaysayan. Ginamit din ito para sa makabayan nating damdamin, hindi lang para sa isang irog. Nakikita din natin na ang ating kultura ay sumasabay, gumugulong sa naghihimutok at naghihimagsik na damdamin ng ating kababayan."

In their video messages, National Artists Ryan Cayabyab and Ramon Santos also said the collection will hopefully deepen appreciation for the musical history of cultural icons.

Aside from “Bahay Kubo” and a delightful rendition of “Tuksuhan” by Santos, the Madrigals also performed “Alitaptap” by Chino Toledo and Rolando Tinio; “Paraiso” by Cayabyab; “Noli Me Tangere Medley” by Cayabyab and Bienvenido Lumbera; “Hatinggabi” by Antonio Molina and Levi Celerio; and “Sambayan" by Toledo and Almario.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"ALPAS" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube Music and Deezer.