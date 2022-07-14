Spotify introduces video podcasts in PH

Contributed photos

MANILA — Music streaming platform Spotify on Thursday introduced the video podcast feature in the Philippines.

In a statement, Spotify said consumers may engage "more deeply with the content they’re listening to by watching video podcasts without leaving the app."

As of writing, consumers may enjoy the new feature with podcast shows, only on Spotify, such as Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts like:

SUPERHUMAN with Wil Dasovich

Pausecast with Hannah Pangilinan

Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast,

skypodcast

The Sexytime Podcast

Boiling Waters

The KoolPals

Adulting With Joyce Pring

Wake Up With Jim & Saab

Sleeping Pill with Inka

Punchline with Alex Calleja!

Lecheng Pag-ibig To!

Paano Ba 'To

Wag Kang Lilingon

Creepsilog

Tambalan Podcast

OnlyFun with Chico and Gino

Small Talk! With Alec Cuenca

Walwal Sesh

The Eve's Drop

Paano Kung…

With the new feature, users have the option to switch between audio only and video "depending on where they are, what they’re doing, and what they’re enjoying."

“At Spotify, we’re constantly seeking new ways to improve the experience for creators, enabling them to connect with their fans. As a format, audio podcasting provides a deeper intimacy than any other format out there. Now, with the introduction of video, creators are able to add another layer that will ultimately add to the overall listener experience on Spotify," said Carl Zuzarte, head of studios for Spotify in Southeast Asia.

"Innovations like this will inspire new genres and creators, pushing the podcasting industry in the Philippines forward and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that,” he added.

Here’s how to find video content on Spotify: