Contributed photo.

MANILA — A Pinoy concert producer and businessman from Los Angeles is the recipient of Gawad Amerika’s Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award 2022.

Tommie Mopia, who founded the TGM Group of Companies, Inc. in 2018, said he was grateful for the recognition.

“This award means a lot to me. My heart is full and grateful for being recognized for my work and contribution to the Filipino-American community in the US. This gives me the inspiration to pursue more,” he said in a statement.

Mopia started in the healthcare business in 2016, which has since expanded to two more hospice agencies. He recently acquired a home health agency that taps hundreds of medical professionals like doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, and others.

He also went into the entertainment business.

“I am one of the youngest executive producers and co-producers to do live concerts all over Southern California, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. I have worked with artists like Jake Zyrus, Jed Madela, Lani Misalucha, Nonoy Zuñiga, etc. Successful entrepreneurs always give 110 percent of their efforts to everything they do in their chosen field of business,” the Aklan native said.

“If you know you are giving your best, you'll never have any reason for regrets. Focus on things you can control. Stay focused on your efforts and let the results be your judge. Put yourself in the place of your client. You will know if you’re happy with the work that you do and if you have given your best,” he added.



As for his advice to young entrepreneurs, Mopia said: “Live the life of your dreams. Don’t stop dreaming. Chase the dream until you get it. Obstacles, doubters, mistakes, and setbacks are expected along the way.”

“Prove them wrong by setting and achieving high standards for your business. Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable more than you imagine. Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible,” he added.

He also reminded that one should "contribute to society, assert presence, cooperate with others and just spread kindness."

“Being Filipino-American living in Los Angeles, I am part of one of the minorities. There is a constant need for me to prove what I can offer,” Mopia admitted.

With Asian hate cases rising, he added, “I strive to pave the way for others to respect and acknowledge our presence. If the majority sees that you are contributing to the workforce, shaping their economy by boosting job placements and work opportunities, that means a lot.”

“Know how you can help the community, give resources to them regardless of skin color, age, sexuality, and religion. Be that highway that connects everyone leading to a better working community.”