Photo from National Museum of the Philippines' Facebook page.

MANILA — The National Museum of Anthropology will be closed starting Monday, July 18, to give way to the preparations of Kidlat Tahimik's art exhibit.

"Preparations are underway at the National Museum of Anthropology in Rizal Park, Manila for the homecoming exhibition of 'Magella, Marilyn, Mickey, and Padre Damaso: 500 years of Conquistador Rock Stars' by National Artist Kidlat Tahimik," the National Museum of the Philippines said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"Due to major installation activities in the building, as well as scheduled repairs and improvements, the National Museum of Anthropology will be closed to the public starting Monday, JULY 18, 2022," it added.

The National Museum said Kidlat's exhibition, commissioned and shown in Spain at the historic Palacio de Cristal in Madrid by the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, has succeeded in attracting almost 500,000 visitors between October 2021 and March 2022.

It showcases several installations depicting the cultural struggles and aspirations of the Filipino people over the last 500 years and features larger-than-life sculptures, all showcasing Filipino craftsmanship, it added.