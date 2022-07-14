Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena is pushing for the passage of SOGIE Equality Bill.

In an interview on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Thursday, Ravena stressed the importance of the bill to the LGBT community.

"I think it's about time po na ma-enlighten po 'yung mga tao about us, about trans women. And since I am your Miss International Queen, my responsibility is to inspire other people po, especially sa SOGIE bill po. It's very long time na ipinaglalaban namin," Ravena said.

"I think it's about time po na we will be given a chance, an equal chance to everyone, because we are also human beings, we belong to the society," she added.

The SOGIE Equality Bill, also known as the Anti-Discrimination Bill, seeks to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,

Ravena made Pride Month in the Philippines extra special after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 in Thailand last June 25.

She bested 22 other contestants including Miss Colombia, who finished first runner-up, while Miss France placed second runner up.

Ravena is the third Filipina to win the pageant, which is considered as the world's top beauty pageant for transgender women, after Kevin Balot (2012) and Trixie Maristela (2015).

In "Sakto," Ravena, who hails from Cebu, said she is grateful to those who have supported her on her journey.

"Actually ngayon ini-enjoy ko na lang po ang journey ko. Ini-enjoy ko ang mga interview so far and I am so happy and grateful na maraming tumutulong talaga sa akin at maraming naka-support," she said.

Ravena also shared the importance of winning the Miss International Queen Philippines crown to the LGBT community.

"This is the first franchise that we have in the Philippines, the Miss International Queen Philippines. And with this po may safe space na po kaming mga transgender dito. Kasi dati po 'yung Miss International Queen, pinipili lang po nila online. So ngayon we have the first franchise that will represent the country, the Philippines," Ravena said.

In the interview, Ravena also shared her dream to join showbiz.

"Hopefully po if given a chance gusto kong mag-showbiz, if given a chance," Ravena said.

"I think lahat naman ng mga transgender gusto naman maging Darna... bata pa kao, 'yun na talaga," the beauty queen said about her dream of playing Darna.