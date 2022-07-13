The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is inviting applications for its new Secretary-General.

The present ABU Secretary-General will be leading the Secretariat up to the end of December 2022. The ABU is therefore seeking to recruit a high-caliber professional as Secretary-General. The Secretary-General Designate will start working at the ABU Secretariat once the formalities for visa and work permit are completed.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the important position of the ABU Secretary-General.

The Secretary-General is the administrative head, editorial and creative leader of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s Secretariat, reporting to the ABU President, and responsible for leading and managing the ABU Secretariat located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and implementing the decisions of the ABU Administrative Council and General Assembly.

The key responsibilities of the Secretary-General are to:

Develop and implement strategic initiatives to achieve the Union’s vision, mission and objectives as stated in the ABU Statutes;

Promote and project a positive image of the ABU globally by nurturing fruitful partnerships and cooperation with other international organizations;

Provide leadership to and oversee the operations of the ABU’s Secretariat and all its departments to ensure that they provide quality and timely services to members;

Manage the finances of the Secretariat, control the assets and funds of the ABU, and oversee the preparation of budgets, operational expenses and financial reports.

The successful candidate will be appointed for a three-year term, with a possible three-year extension.

APPLICATIONS:

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed CV and work history, a covering letter of a maximum of 1,000 words outlining why the candidate believes he or she could successfully fill this role, details of current salary and allowances, the period of notice to be given to the applicant's existing employer, and a passport size photograph. The age of applicants may preferably be less than 60 years. Candidates up to 62 years old will also be included in the selection by the Recruitment Task Group.

Applicants are also invited to nominate 4 referees (2 bosses, 1 colleague and 1 subordinate).

Applications should be sent by email to the following 3 addresses:

Mr. HASHIMOTO Akinori,

Executive Controller, General Media Admin., NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)

hashimoto.a-gy@nhk.or.jp (main)

CC: kuroiwa.m-fy@nhk.or.jp (backup)

CC: DQG10121@nifty.ne.jp (backup)

For your reference, the postal address and telephone number are shown as follows.

Postal Address: Mr. HASHIMOTO Akinori

Global Strategy Division, NHK WORLD Department,

2-2-1, Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 1508001, JAPAN

Telephone number: +81-3-5455-7754

FAX number: +81-3-5478-6557

The closing date for the submission of applications will be 31 July 2022.

ABS-CBN is a member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union.