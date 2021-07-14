Shopping shorts: New products from Onitsuka Tiger, Rimowa, Furla, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ASCOT CHANG PROMO BY RUSTAN'S

Handout

Customers can get more when they shop Ascot Chang at Rustan's this July.

For every order of a custom suit, they receive one complimentary custom shirt. And for every purchase of two bespoke shirts, customers receive one free shirt.

The promo runs only until July 31. Ready-made Ascot Chang blazers, pants, dress shirts, and accessories are also offered up to 70% off.

For more details, visit Rustan's website and social media pages.

BLYTHE'S MAKEUP TIPS FOR ONLINE MEET-UPS

Handout

Blythe, Andrea Brillantes' makeup line under Careline, shares tips to bring light to one's face and show best features for online meet-ups and events using its Stardust Palette.

To achieve a fresh look, accentuate the eyes or cheeks using the Stardust Palette's glowing shade for an ultra-fine finish.

The white powder also has a "holographic" effect when applied to the face, promising a subtle yet stunning glow.

Blythe also suggests using the Stardust Palette's metallic soft gold and slightly golden pink powders to pull off a radiant glow.

Priced at P275, the Stardust Palette is available on Careline's official page on Lazada and Shopee, as well as in supermarkets, groceries, and department stories nationwide.

FURLA LAUNCHES NEW SCENTS

Handout

Furla has launched a new collection of timeless scents, featuring five fragrances with fresh floral, fruity, and creamy facets.

These include Magnifica (mandarin, blue lavender, peach), Romantica (peonies, blackcurrant, davana), Irresistible (white camelia, tuberose), Preziosa (rose, geranium), and Favolosa (grapefruit, green mandarin),

The 100ml eau de parfum variant is priced at P5,850 while the travel-sized 30ml eau de parfum costs P2,950.

The collection is now available at Rustan's branches in Makati, Gateway, Alabang, and Shangri-La, as well as SM North Edsa, SM Makati, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, Landmark Trinoma, and Robinsons Ermita, and online at Rustans.com and Zalora.

GCASH INTRODUCES ONE-STOP SHOP

GCash recently introduced GLife, a one-stop shop that allows users to buy items such as food, gaming products, home goods, pet supplies, and more.

GLife is available as a feature on the GCash app, which is free for download on the App Store and Google Play.

GO SHOPPING PH SET TO BE LAUNCHED ON JULY 16

E-commerce platform Go Shopping Philippines (GSP) is set to have a soft launch on July 16.

The soft launch will not yet cover all phases of the app as Food Hall, Fresh Produce, and Express Services will open in August.

Aside from fashion items, GSP will offer home furnishings and food products, as well as medical, dental, and veterinary services, among others.

More details are available on GSP's website and social media pages.

HP, MANDAUE FOAM TEAM UP FOR PROMO

Customers can get up to get up to P6,000 worth of Mandaue Foam online vouchers when they purchase any participating HP notebook, desktop, or printer from June 14 to 31.

More details are available on HP's social media pages.

LEGO TO HOLD VIRTUAL PARTY

The Lego Group is inviting kids and parents to its virtual party on Thursday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

Dubbed "Virtual Party: Building Imagination and Creativity," the event features interactive games and performances, as well as a Lego Dots building session.

Audiences can follow along during the building session by getting the same Lego sets ahead of the event through the official Lego website or any certified store branches at Trinoma, The 30th Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Greenbelt, and Alabang Town Center.

More details are available on the Lego Certified Store PH Facebook page, where the event will be streamed live.

ONITSUKA TIGER LAUNCHES AUTUMN & WINTER COLLECTION

Handout

Onitsuka Tiger has launched its Autumn and Winter 2021 collection, which is said to be inspired by the Himalayas and the trekking and hiking boom of the 1970s.

The Japanese fashion brand has collaborated with Toyoki Adachi, the designer and art director of the textile graphic brand Nowartt, and incorporated their graphics into the collection pieces.

The key items in the collection are the fleece material, which is ideal for keeping warm and preventing cold during winter mountaineering; and the nylon series, which offers a fusion of neon colors and intricate embroidery stitches.

The Autumn and Winter 2021 collection is set to be available this month. More details are available on the Onitsuka Tiger website.

RIMOWA UNVEILS SOFT BAG LINE

Handout

Rimowa has unveiled a multi-use soft bag line called Never Still, a unisex collection designed to withstand the rigors of modern travel.

It includes the Never Still Backpack and the Backpack Small, which are crafted out of premium canvas and lined with a tone-on-tone grosgrain fabric. The backpacks feature adjustable shoulder straps and either one or two front zip grooved leather exterior pockets with unique debossed grooves.

There is also the Never Still Weekender, which is made from premium canvas and leather. It includes two zipped compartments that hold up to a 15-inch laptop, a mobile phone, and more. The additional strap can be used to go hands-free for convenience on the go.

Rimowa's Never Still collection is available in the Philippines and at selected stores worldwide.

ROBINSONS MAGNOLIA NOW HAS 24/7 SMART LOCKERS

Handout

Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City is now offering the Qube 24/7 Smart Lockers where customers can put their shopping bags while they shop some more.

The lockers are located at the ground floor of Magnolia Residences Tower A , just in front of the mall entrance and the garden.



Qube is said to be the Philippines' first and only fully-functional smart locker system. Aside from mailbox or dropbox service, it also offers 360º services from laundry, parcel, PUDO (pickup-dropoff), storage, bills payments, online shopping, telemedicine, and more.

It is widely used in malls and residence areas in neighboring countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

SAMSUNG OFFERS NEW 2021 CRYSTAL UHD

Handout

Samsung is now offering its 2021 Crystal UHD line, promising realistic images at a sleeker and slimmer profile.

Until July 31, Samsung is offering net cash discounts with free one-year Viu Subscription on select 2021 Crystal UHD models. Customers can get the 55-inch AU8100 for P39,999 (P48,999 SRP) and the 50-inch AU8100 for P32,999 (P40,499 SRP).

More details are availabe on Samsung's website.

SHANG HOSTS TAHI LAHI FASHION FAIR

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza is hosting the Tahi Lahi Philippine Fashion Fair until July 18 at the Grand Atrium of the mall's Main Wing.

The fair offers a selection of unique clothing pieces, fine jewelry, and stylish accessories. Customers can expect to see well-known names in local design and craftsmanship such as ACMS, Alchemista, Ann Casas, Barba, Basil, Beatriz, Cora Manimbo, Earl Gariando, HENECE Jewelry, Jhaz Footwear, Mjorian, Noel Crisostomo, and ORIAS Essentials.

SHOPEE MALL LAUNCHES BRAND MEMBERSHIPS PROGRAM

Shopee recently launched its Shopee Mall Brand Memberships program as part of efforts to help brands capture more growth online.

The new customer management and retention tool allows brands on Shopee Mall to build connections with potential and existing customers. It tool has been rolled out across seven markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Here, brands can customize their own membership program for shoppers, including the welcome gift, number of membership tiers, and brand loyalty points awarded to members for every purchase.

Members can accumulate and redeem these loyalty points for exclusive benefits such as upsized vouchers and gifts with purchases.

Shopee Mall Brand Memberships vouchers can also be stacked with other Shopee vouchers.

UNIQLO TO RELEASE MAMORU HOSODA SHIRTS

Handout

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo is set to release the Mamoru Hosoda Animation Works t-shirt collection next month.

The new offering is a collaboration with Japanese film director Mamoru Hosoda (from Studio Chizu), who has earned acclaim domestically and abroad for his work.

The collection comprises three designs that commemorate "Belle," an animated feature film that will premiere in Japan on July 16. It also includes one design each highlighting Mamoru's most popular films: "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time," "Summer Wars," and "The Boy and the Beast."

The new products will be available on all Uniqlo stores and on the brand's website on August 30.

URC BRINGS BACK ROVING STORE

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) has brought back its roving store, URCommunity Mart, bringing classic Filipino snacks at customers' doorsteps.

It offers bundles of URC food products such as Piattos, Great Taste, Nissin Cup Noodles, Magic Flakes, and Payless Xtra Big, among others, promising up to P75 in savings.

The roving food mart is set to visit barangays in Antipolo, Manila, Makati, Taguig, and Caloocan throughout the year.

More details are available on URC's Facebook page and website.