Renowned painter Angel Cacnio passes away at 90

MANILA -- Renowned painter Angel Cacnio passed away on Tuesday due to septic shock secondary to bacteremia. He was 90 years old.

Cacnio's daughter, Theresa del Pilar, shared the sad news to the public in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

She said interment is scheduled on Friday, July 16, at Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina, but viewing will only be for family members.

"Angel Cacnio will be remembered by many as a prolific painter, masterfully capturing various Filipino genre. But to us, he is simply Dad, Papa, Lolo, or Tiyo Angel," Del Pilar said.

"He set the example on how to be simple, kind and God-fearing," she added.

Cacnio's son, Michael, also took to Facebook to pay tribute.

"Rest in peace, Daddy. Thank you for everything. We love you and will miss you so much," he said.

Born in Malabon on June 6, 1931, Cacnio is known for his paintings on Filipino heritage and culture. He graduated with a Fine Arts degree at the University of the Philippines in 1954.

Cacnio won first prize at the Shell National Students Art Competition in 1953, and the Apolinario Mabini Centennial Art Competition in 1964.

He designed the central bank's 25 and 50 centavo coins, which circulated from 1982 to 1983, as well as the P20 and P100 bills that are still used today.

Two of Cacnio's children, Michael and Ferdinand, have carved their own space in the local art scene as sculptors.

