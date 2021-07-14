Remembering Noynoy Aquino through The President, Myron's best-selling steak

MANILA -- For Myron's co-founder and chef Ramon Eugenio, the best years of their restaurant were from 2010 to 2016 -- or the term of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

It was the time they came up with The President, which went on to become Myron's best-selling item. Eugenio thought of naming the 500-gram US-certified Angus ribeye after Aquino when they saw him enter their Rockwell branch that same day.

Myron's best-selling dish is named after former President Benigno Aquino III. Photo courtesy of Donny Elvina

Fast forward to 2021, Myron's is taking a sabbatical until after the national elections as it reels from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry. Eugenio believes that "compromising on the restaurant experience is not fair for our guests, and to our other shareholders."

And when Aquino passed away last June, the chef-owner could not help but look back on the late president's preference for silent but solid work over flamboyance, which is exactly what Myron's signature dish is all about. "No need to toot one’s horn, the result should speak for itself," Eugenio said.

"PNoy was never about himself, and history will prove him right," he said in a Facebook tribute. "Ah, times have changed. In 2021, there is no more Myron's, and PNoy is gone. We will never forget. Godspeed, Mr. President."

In an online interview with ABS-CBN News, Eugenio shared fond memories of Aquino at Myron's, as well as his impressions of the late President based on his restaurant visits.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

Q: Can you take us through that time you came up with The President?

"The year was 2010, and the elections were done. It was the start of something good. We were developing a recipe for a feel-good steak we wanted to serve at Myron's.

"When we were done, the last step was to name it. While we were meeting and we couldn't agree what to call this, this person (Aquino) walked in and it just made sense. Thus was born The President.

"We were hoping that he would pass by more often, but we never saw him again. I guess he was busy running a country.

Q: How, in your opinion, is your dish similar to Aquino?

"While we did the test in our Rockwell kitchen, it was actually served both in Rockwell and Greenbelt 5. Of course, the naming happened after the creation of our recipe.

"When I think about similarities between our steak and PNoy, they're at the same time simple and accomplished, and have an honest-to-goodness reliability. He just walked into our Rockwell branch without much fanfare, and didn't displace any of our guests. But you can trust that he will do the right thing.

"I asked a couple of friends how they thought they were similar:

"No nonsense.

"Both exceeded expectations.

"Suited for people with discerning palates.

"The steak was fit for a President. PNoy was fit to be President.

"Memorable. A good first and last impression."

Aquino (left) smiles for a photo in front of Myron's restaurant. Photo courtesy of Ramon Eugenio

Q: Can you share other fond memories of Aquino at Myron's, if any?

"November 29, 2010 was the only time I saw PNoy at Myron's, at our first branch in Rockwell. He had an impromptu merienda there. While the PSG were friendly, we just let him be, and only approached him after he was done.

"The next time would be at our Greenbelt branch, but we were away on a trip at that time. Our staff texted us about it only when he had arrived. Out of respect, no pictures were asked by our staff, but our captain food server heard them talking about the origins of The President steak."

Q: Tell us about the time you heard him mention Myron's in a speech before the ASEAN Tourism Forum. How did you feel when you heard him speak of your restaurant?

"My dad called me, and said his friend had heard it on the news. He was winding up his presidency, and we thought that the president would never know about the steak we named after him.

"Quoting PNoy: 'You will understand why traveling around the Philippines is number one on my list of priorities when I return to private life. As President, I must never be caught flat-footed; each problem that arises, I am one of the first to know. Perhaps because of this, there are certain, more informal matters that escape my attention.

"'For example, a few days ago, I had a very good meal at a restaurant called Myron's in one of our malls called Greenbelt 5, this is a mall in the financial center of Makati. Since it was such a delightful experience, I wanted to share it with the members of the Cabinet, as an opportunity to destress -- only to find out that all of the people that I talked to were fully aware of this restaurant, which to me was a new discovery, and that they had all taken their meals there already. I said, sometimes I'm the least informed.'

"The President steak had been our most recognizable item, and for him to speak of our restaurant so highly was the feather in our cap. We were on Cloud 9 because PNoy was credible, and it felt good.

"It makes me think now: I guess you'd have to be gone for people to speak well of you, and I guess, after all is said and done, they will in the end."

Q: Can you describe Aquino as a person, based on your interactions and impressions of him?

"I've only met him twice. The first one was at a celebratory dinner at a friend's place. He had just won the presidency, but had not yet occupied the post. When we shook hands, he seemed warm and very sincere, albeit quiet.

"I felt he had a mission about him, that he was going to do all the right things."

