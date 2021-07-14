Pia Wurtzbach says consistency is key to staying healthy

Pia Wurtzbach is doubling her efforts in working out after finding out that she has a high level of cholesterol in her body.

She revealed this through a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Starting the day with a good workout. Akalain mo 'yun mataas daw cholesterol ko. Kaya eto double time na sa pagseseryoso. Kahit naman anong itsura mo sa panlabas e kung mataas cholesterol mo paano na,” she said.

The former Miss Universe revealed that she is also lactose intolerant.

“Ang tagal kong tina-try i-figure out kung bakit laging namimilipit ako sa sakit tuwing umiinom ako ng kape. 'Yung milk pala. Sayang kasi love na love ko kumain ng dairy products, lalo na ng cheeses. But oh well. Kung ayaw ng katawan mo, gano'n talaga,” she said.

Explaining why she is sharing her health condition, Wurtzbach said: “[This is] to let you guys know na minsan wala talaga sa panlabas na itsura 'yung kalagayan ng katawan mo. Listen to your body, make the necessary changes and your health will improve. Some of these challenges are reversible.”

Wurtzbach said this taught her that consistency in doing workouts and other forms of exercise is the key to staying healthy.

“Hindi phases, hindi taas baba, dapat lifestyle na talaga siya. At hindi pag nakatingin lang si kuya. Kaya ko to,” she said.