Pairing food with tequila? These 2 chefs show you how

Chefs Ed Bugia and Mikel Zaguirre. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- When people think about pairing liquor with food, tequila isn’t top of mind. It’s usually wine, gin, rum, and even whiskey.

Fo chef Edward Bugia, this is probably because of tequila's reputation as a party drink, meant to be chugged down in shots with a chaser.

Bugia, who was recently named Philippine brand ambassador of Patrón Tequila along with chef Mikel Zaguirre, saw tequila in a different light when he chanced upon the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant quietly sipping away tequila when he visited the Philippines.

“Pwede pala 'yun,” he remembered saying to himself

When sipped, tequila takes on sweet notes similar to whiskey. But unlike whisky, which takes its notes from smoke and peat, tequila takes its flavor from the sugar and herb-y notes of the agave plant.

Bugia and Zaguirre have cooked up signature dishes to be paired with tequila as part of the Simply Perfect Patrón Pairings that are available at their restaurants for a limited time.

At Mimi & Bros in Taguig, Bugia pairs tequila with Filipino flavors.

Chicken Sisig with Tequila Lime. Jeeves de Veyra

For Bugia’s first dish, the chef chops up Mimi & Bros fried chicken, reputed to be one of the best in the city, then gives it the sisig treatment loaded with peppers, eggs, onions, with a single piece of labuyo served sizzling on a cast iron plate. A simple cocktail of Patrón Añejo and lime cool off the heat and spice of the fried chicken sisig.

Mango Flan with Tequila Old Fashioned. Jeeves de Veyra

For the dessert pairing, Bugia pairs his Mango Flan with Kiamoy Salt with a Tequila Old Fashioned. The Old Fashioned normally has bourbon or whisky as its base. In this case, the tequila’s notes work well with the orange citrus-forward cocktail. Paired with the sweet and slightly salty dessert, it’s a great way to end a meal.

A Bagnet Rice Bowl paired with Patrón Silver shaken with lemon, and Fish Sauce Caramel Wings with Patrón Rebosado and tonic water round out Bugia’s tequila pairings.

Over at Kampai in Makati's Población, Mexico meets Japan in Zaguirre’s pairings with tequila being used as an ingredient in some of his dishes.

Patron Yakitori. Jeeves de Veyra

For his Patrón Yakitori, Zaguirre slices freshly butchered chicken into bite-sized pieces and gives them a soak in Patrón Silver before grilling over charcoal. The heat burns off the alcohol leaving just the tequila’s notes flavors. This is paired with Patrón Añejo on the rocks for those who want the alcohol content back.

Salmon Teppansilog. Jeeves de Veyra

Then, Zaguirre pairs his Salmon Teppansilog with a Patrón Rebosado Ginger Ale Highball. The teppansilog is a filling meal full of flavor as Zaguirre’s dishes are known for. Sweet sips balance out the rich umami of the rice and salmon.

Other Patrón Pairing entrees are the Tuna or Watermelon with a tequila-infused vinegar dressing, paired with shaker-chilled Patrón Silver, and Grilled Oysters in tequila-infused butter with Patrón Añejo on the rocks.

These are just a sample of the dishes that Bugia and Zaguirre served with Patrón Tequila. While all the dishes are available on their own, the chefs do recommend trying out the pairings as they show that there’s more to tequila than body shots.

Bugia’s Fried Chicken Sisig and Zaguirre’s Scallop Udon are also available at the Rare Food Shop online store as DIY meal kits.

Bugia’s dishes are on the menu at Mimi & Bros at Crossroads, 32nd St, Bonifacio Global City.

Chef Kel Zaguirre’s Japanese-inspired dishes can be found at Kampai at Fermina St, Población, Makati.