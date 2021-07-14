LOOK: Miriam Quiambao, husband welcome second child

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao has given birth to her second child at the age of 46.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up and her husband, fellow inspirational speaker Ardy Roberto, announced the arrival of Ezekiel Isaiah on Wednesday.

They said the child, nicknamed Ziki, was born last July 12.

"Good morning! Thank you for your prayers! We are delighted to announce that our miracle baby Ezekial Isaiah 'Ziki' Quiambao-Roberto was born at 37 weeks and 1 day on July 12, 2021 at 6:06 p.m," Quiambao said in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to all of you who prayed and journeyed with us this far. Do keep us in your prayers as we transition into the a new season of our family life," she added.

Posting the same photo on his Instagram page, Roberto said half of his son's name, Ezekiel, means "God strengthens."

"Praise God who has provided, strengthens and sustained us thus far. His grace is sufficient and our dependence is on Him who has blessed us with another miracle! All praise and glory to God!" he said.

Quiambao first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.

