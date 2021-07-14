Ann Colis thinks Maureen Montagne can win Miss Globe

MANILA -- “Absolutely gorgeous!” That’s how the second Pinay Miss Globe winner Ann Colis regards the newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe Maureen Montagne.

Montagne immediately expressed her dream to snag another Miss Globe crown later this year in the international pageant in Europe .

“I hope to bring back the crown. I’m confident we can do it!” Montagne told ABS-CBN News, citing her eight years experience in pageantry.

Maricar Balagtas was the first Filipina to win the Miss Globe title in 2001. Colis won in 2015.

Supporting Montagne, Colis said, “We’re all praying for that. She definitely has what it takes to win, very pretty and a strong stage presence, absolutely gorgeous!”

Back in town after an extended stint abroad as an international model, including being locked down in London and Portugal due to the pandemic, Colis was honored at the recently concluded 57th edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

“It was a struggle to be in lockdown in Europe, mahirap talaga but I survived it due to yoga, meditation and talking to my mom virtually,” she said.

She’s now setting her sights to be an actress. With her sultry good looks, Colis also has what it takes to become a film star.

In fact, in her heart and mind, she already has a clear manifestation of her future as a sexy action leading lady under Virtual Playground, the talent management company of producer Dondon Monteverde.

“I’m very sporty and I love action! I trust in his vision when it comes to artists and what fits them,” said Montagne who cited Erik Matti’s “Buy Bust” as one of her templates. “That’s the kind of film that shows women empowerment, also his other movie 'On the Job.'"

Colis previously acted before in the online series “Fluid.” She also had a brief minor part in the Dwayne Johnson-Russell Brand series “Ballers.”

“It was a nice experience. We shot at a Paramount Pictures set-up. They mistook me as a Brazilian or Latina but I told them I’m 100 percent Filipina,” she recalled.

Modelling assignments abroad, however, took away much of her working time.

“Hopefully now I can stay for good here in the Philippines. Right now I just want to listen, learn and absorb the creative inputs. I also want to aspire for a best actress trophy and work with the likes of John Lloyd Cruz, John Arcilla, Iza Calzado and Paulo Avelino who’s so cute," she mused, laughing at how she has set new goals for herself from getting a crown to targeting an acting trophy.

"Important ang mag-manifestation," she exclaimed. "In terms of confidence and humility, sky is the limit!"