Ms World PH Gwen Fourniol: 100% Pinay ako

LONDON - Half Pinay, half French. Iyan si Gwen Fourniol, ang pambato ng Pilipinas sa Miss World 2023 Pageant na gaganapin sa India sa Disyembre. Proud si Gwen sa kanyang mixed background.

"I think having a mixed background is a gift. It's a blessing because I can be exposed to both cultures. My father is French, so I have been exposed to French music, French culture. And my mother is Filipina and she exposed me to the warmth of the Filipinos. And for that I will be forever grateful," paliwanag ni Gwen.

Ngunit hindi naitago ni Gwen ang kanyang Pinoy pride nang tanungin ni ABSCBN News Europe-Middle East-Africa Bureau chief Rose Eclarinal sa kanyang interview sa London para sa TFC News kamakailan: ‘How much of you is Filipino?'

Sagot ni Gwen,"I must say 100 percent. Honestly, people ask me that a lot, 'am I Filipino enough? Do I know enough? I think if you are proud to be Filipina, if you are proud to represent the country, if you have the values of a Filipino, which I am very proud of, you are a hundred percent Filipino. Yes, I'm proud to say that I am 100% Filipino."

Malaki ang pasasalamat ni Gwen na sa UK siya lumaki. Pero inamin niyang nanghihinayang din siya bakit ngayon lang siya nagpasyang mamuhay sa Pilipinas.

"Growing up in the UK was so priviledged. I was able to see different cultures, food. Education was amazing. I'm so grateful to parents for allowing me to experience that. But I do wish I moved to the Philippines sooner," pahayag ni Gwen.

"Why is that?" tanong ni Rose Eclarinal.

"Because I love the Philippines so much more. The people are what makes the Philippines so much special. They really make the Philippines whole. Without the people's generosity, their golden hearts, I don't think the Philippines will be as it is," paliwanag ni Gwen.

Hindi rin naman nakapagtataka kung bakit si Gwen ay minamahal din ngayon ng mga Pinoy bilang pambato sa Miss World. Ang dalagang ito ay hindi lang beauty and brains. Ang advocacy niya para sa edukasyon ay hindi isang bagay na naisip lang niya bago lumahok sa Miss World PH pageant.

Sa katunayan, hindi umano niya inakalang magiging beauty queen nang magpasya siyang manirahan sa Pilipinas.

"Honestly, moving to the Philippines, I never imagined becoming a beauty queen. It was never my intention. It was never my dream. But it really aligned with my message, my platform and my advocacy, which I have been working on since I was your girl. I really thought that the message and the purpose of Miss World really aligned with what I have been doing at that time," sabi ni Gwen.

Si Gwen ay matagal nang kasama ng ERDA, o Educational Research and Development Assistance, Foundation, isang NGO na ang pangunahing misyon ay magkaroon ng access sa mahusay na edukasyon ang bawat kabataan.

Personal ito para kay Gwen. Ayon sa kanya, sa tulong ng ERDA ay nakapag-aral ang kanyang ina.

"My advocacy is education and working closely with ERDA Foundation. They have helped my mother and that is why I am continuing that legacy because it has given her that opportunity. As a young child, she didn't have an education, she didn't have the opportunity, there were so many barriers. But because of ERDA, she was able to achieve that," saad ni Gwen.

Sa gitna ng busy lifestyle ngayon ni Gwen, nagagawa pa rin niyang isulong nang mas personal ang kanyang passion sa edukasyon.

"I was tutoring French, and English, in my spare time alongside modelling, alongside studies. I really love sharing knowledge, sharing that sense of passion and power that what you know you share it to other people around you," sabi niya.

Nagpasampol din ng Q&A portion ang TFC News kay Gwen.

Sa tanong na bakit siya ang dapat tanghaling Miss World 2023, sagot ni Gwen: "I should be crowned Miss World because I didn't just join Miss World as a way to prove myself. I did it to prove to others that we are all capable of achieving our dreams. And given the opportunity, we should share that, and we should be serving others and helping others, and ensuring that they can also achieve their dreams. And by bridging the gap and building a future, we are able to build a beautiful future together."

Panoorin ang buong panayam ni ABSCBN News EMEA Bureau Chief Rose Eclarinal kay Miss World PH Gwen Fourniol. I-click ang link sa ibaba: