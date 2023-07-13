Bohol's 'Dahon Girl' graduates from senior high school



CEBU — Bohol's "Dahon Girl," who had gained public attention 7 years ago for using leaves to answer quizzes in school, graduated from senior high school on Wednesday.

During the run-up to the 2016 elections, Jhesa Torreon Balbastro's story was featured on ABS-CBN's presidential debate to highlight the plight endured by some Filipino students attending public schools.

Now 18, she graduated from Cangawa National High School in Buenavista, Bohol under the humanities and social sciences track.

She earned her high school diploma with honors after finishing with an average of 92 percent.

Asked by ABS-CBN News what her college plans were, Balbastro said she would take up hospitality management. "It has a lot of opportunities," she said.

She plans to enroll in Buenavista Community College where tuition is free for passers.

After her story was publicized in 2016, criticisms were thrown at the Department of Education (DepEd) for not providing paper to students.

Balbastro had explained that she was too shy to ask or even inform the teacher of her situation.

Her story eventually became a symbol of families living in far-flung areas outside Metro Manila.

Balbastro's father works as a farmer and her mother is a babysitter.

“Cheers to the end of one journey and the beginning of another,” she added.

— Report from Annie Perez