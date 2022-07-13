Contributed photo.

MANILA — In celebrating its 40th year, Operation Smile is set to open it largest comprehensive care center in Cebu.

Approximately 2,000 square meters, the center aims to cater to 10,000 patients within the next 3 to 5 years.

This is part of the non-profit medical services organization's commitment to increase access to care for 1 million patients in need of cleft care and other essential surgeries.

“As Operation Smile enters a new era as a global network driving access to high-quality healthcare, this milestone is the perfect time to reiterate our commitment to provide holistic care for children and their communities for the next 40 years and beyond,” Donald Lim, Operation Smile Philippines president, said in a statement.

Operation Smile recognized that access to quality healthcare remains a challenge, especially for communities in far-flung areas.

Without access to surgery, cleft patients may struggle to eat, breathe, and speak, and deal with potential self-esteem issues, it added.

Alongside partner hospitals that aid in the creation of cleft care centers and the hosting of surgical programs, Operation Smile has also partnered with various brands to give aid to patients.

“Through our medical expertise, partnerships and stakeholder activations, we are taking steps towards a future to change not only how surgeries are delivered across the country, but also to empower local health systems to provide even better care for the communities they serve,” said Emiliano Romano, executive director of Operation Smile Philippines.

