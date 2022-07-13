MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon turned to social media to thank all those who attended the ToyCon PH 2022 to meet the cast of their upcoming series "Darna."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, De Leon said that gracing the event was a "humbling experience" for her.



"It was a humbling experience for me and the Darna cast to be part of ToyCon 2022 because of the overwhelming support we received during the event. Thank you so much to the organizers, to our Star Magic and JRB family, of course, to the Mars Ravelo family who I finally met for the first time, it was an honor. And to everyone who graced and supported the Darna booth during the event, maraming salamat po," De Leon wrote.

De Leon was joined by her "Darna" co-stars Joshua Garcia and Zaijan Jaranilla at this year’s ToyCon PH last Sunday.

Aside from the meet and greet, de Leon and Garcia also signed several Darna Funko pops owned by toy collectors who went to ToyCon at SM Megamall.

Aside from de Leon, Garcia and Jaranilla, the ABS-CBN series also stars Janella Salvador and Iza Calzado.

Its official trailer which was unveiled last Thursday took social media by storm that it landed in Twitter Philippines’ most talked about topics.

Darna’s arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere in August on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.