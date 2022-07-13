Contributed photo.

MANILA — The Department of Tourism showcased local cuisine at the Cordillera Administrative Region with a three-day mountain cook-out.

The agency kicked off the first leg of its mountain cook-out simulation tours in Abra and Kalinga "to reboot the tourism industry in the highland provinces."

It was held at various places like the Rancho Daguio Campsite in Baay-Licuan, Abra, Balbalasang-Balbalan National Park in Balbalan, and The Ranch ATV Adventure in Kalinga in Tabuk City, both in Kalinga.

The activities showcased traditional dishes such as Abra’s kinamatisang sinarabsab nga oxtail, and Kalinga’s pinikpikan at pinuo-or nga native chicken sa coco-kalabasa, maskarapata ken bukel, nasukaang pulpog ti Tabuk, garlic Tabuk sausages, binungor, and the signature dessert inandila.

The cook-out also emphasized the collaboration of Baguio-based trained chefs and community cooks in preparing gourmet-style native dishes to guests who would be part of a package tour which also covers elements of nature, culture and adventure.

Chavi “Baguio Mountain Man” Romawac and Benz Dasalla of the University of Baguio teamed up with Abra’s Mark Banez, Tabuk’s Hazel and Gilbert Martinez, and the Balbalasang-Balbalan National Park community guides in whipping up great-tasting traditional cuisine while savoring the natural allure of the outdoor kitchens.

According to DOT-CAR regional director Jovi Ganongan, the mountain cook-out would like to highlight Cordillera’s "age-old indigenous culinary traditions which consist of among the country’s most exotic cuisines."

More mountain cook-outs will be held in Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Apayao in the coming months.