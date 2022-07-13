Contributed photo.

MANILA — Vitamin brand Ceelin announced that it will be offering free vitamins to children in need as part of its advocacy and partnership with Caritas Philippines.

Ceelin's Pangakong Proteksyon advocacy program aims to provide supplements to kids and so far it has donated vitamins in provinces like Kidapawan, Surigao, and Jolo.

For every product sold on Lazada or Shopee until August 31, 202, Ceelin will be donating to children in need through its partnership with Caritas Philippines.

Here are the products consumers may buy to help the children:

Ceelin Drops 30mL

Ceelin Syrup 60mL

Ceelin Syrup 120mL

Ceelin Plus Drops 30mL

Ceelin Plus Syrup 60mL

Ceelin Plus Syrup 120mL

Ceelin Chewables 30s

"Ceelin believes that children from all walks of life deserve proper nutrition and adequate protection against illnesses. Unfortunately, not all children have the proper access to healthcare and nutrition, such as food or supplements that can deliver key micronutrients," it said.

"These deficiencies can put them at risk of getting sick, especially in today’s time. Even if the worst is over, the pandemic has taught us that you can never compromise when it comes to health," it added.

"To address these concerns, Ceelin and Ceelin Plus started an advocacy campaign called Pangakong Proteksyon: Immunity for All Kids. Ceelin Pangakong Proteksyon aims to reinforce the brand’s promise of a fully-loaded immunity and double protection for every Filipino child."