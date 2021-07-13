Pre-enrollment for Catriona Gray's 'How to be a Queen' course is now open

Catriona Gray promotes her course on Nas Academy. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Catriona Gray is inviting the public to join her "How to be a Queen" course in the online platform Nas Academy.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former Miss Universe said pre-enrollment for her first-ever class is officially open.

"Limited slots only, so hurry. See you there!" she said in the caption.

In "How to be a Queen," Gray will teach participants how to build their self-confidence, deal with anxiety and self-doubt, prepare for major presentations, and handle criticism and rejection with poise.

The course, priced at P1,900, has 500 slots. Those who enroll before its launch on July 31 can get access to a VIP launch party with Gray and Nas Academy founder Nusseir Yassin.

Aside from Gray, other Filipino personalities with upcoming courses on the Nas Academy include Dubai-based fashion designer Michael Cinco, food content creator Erwan Heussaff, and singer Moira dela Torre, among others.

Related video: