Pia Wurtzbach calls Hannah Arnold 'our next Miss International'

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach believes that Hannah Arnold has what it takes to win the country's seventh Miss International crown.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram Stories on Monday to congratulate Arnold, who was named Bb. Pilipinas International 2021.

"I'm so happy for you! A well-deserved win! Can't wait to watch your journey," she said, tagging Han's Instagram account.

Wurtzbach went on to declare that Arnold is "our next Miss International."

In her post, Wurtzbach also praised Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. for organizing another successful pageant.

"Congratulations to the whole org, to the hosts, the 2019 queens, the new queens! Ang ganda at galing niyong lahat! My pageant heart is full," she said.

Wurtzbach represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 2015, after joining the Bb. Pilipinas pageant thrice.



"Nakaka-miss ang Binibini, grabe. All the memories," she said.

Arnold is often referred to by pageant fans as Wurtzbach's look-alike.