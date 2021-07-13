Patch Magtanong has message for Bb. Pilipinas International successor Hannah Arnold

MANILA -- Patch Magtanong is happy that she was able to pass her Bb. Pilipinas International crown to one of her closest friends.

The beauty queen and lawyer took to Instagram to publicly congratulate Arnold for her victory in last weekend's Bb. Pilipinas pageant.

With her win, Arnold will represent the country in Miss International 2021, which is set to be held in Japan in November.

"One of my closest friends won the Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 crown! Hannah, I don't know if you saw my message, but I cried backstage because I was so happy for you!" she said in an Instagram post on Monday.

Magtanong went on to acknowledge Arnold's efforts to win the crown, which has been her dream since 2019.

"You worked so hard, sacrificed so much, and improved so tremendously!" she said of her friend, who finished in the Top 15 of Bb. Pilipinas 2019.

"Finally this is happening for you. I am so, so, so excited and I know you will do great in Japan!" she added.

Responding in the comments section of Magtanong's post, Arnold said: "Patchy, I'm going to cry again. I love you so much. It's an honor to be crowned by you! Oh my gosh, these memories."

The newly crowned Bb. Pilipinas International also made a tribute post for Magtanong, promising that she will continue her legacy.

"I will forever cherish this moment shared with the ever so kind, inspiring, and loving [Patch]," she said. "My Binibini sister and friend."

"I will use my entire mind, body, and soul to make sure I continue your legacy. I love you so much, Patch!" she said.

Magtanong finished in the Top 8 of Miss International 2019. The Philippines currently has six Miss International titleholders.

Related video:

Captured by @bruce.casanova