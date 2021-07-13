Hard Rock Cafe Manila brings back live entertainment

Handout

MANILA -- Hard Rock Cafe has brought back its live acoustic performances at its maiden location at S'Maison at Conrad Manila.

Bands perform every day of the week from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Rachel Gabreza, champion of the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix 2018: International Performing Arts Festival and Competition in London, is scheduled to perform on Mondays and Thursdays.

Hyper Beat, Judd & Wendy Mia, and Highway 54 Trio are the featured acts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, offering retro music to audiences

Bradley Homes, a finalist in "The Voice Philippines," is set to perform every Friday; while Lockdown will entertain guests with their Top 40 hits on Saturdays.

Cover charge is P195 per person and comes with one round of select beers or iced tea. Hard Rock Cafe also serves American comfort food such as burgers, ribs, and steaks.

More details are available on Hard Rock Cafe Manila's social media pages.