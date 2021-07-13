Food shorts: Pizza, gallon milk tea, grilled wings and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

TYLER'S PIZZA DI ROMA

Handout

The folks behind Gino’s Pizza bring pizza lovers to a different part of Italy through the Pizza di Roma of Tyler’s Café.

While the Neapolitan pizza of Gino’s is known for its light chewy crust, the rectangular Roman-style "Al Taglio" pizza is rectangular and features a thicker focaccia-like crust. The result is a heartier pizza that’s not as fragile as the Neapolitan pizza, making it a great choice for deliveries. It’s a more filling pizza that holds its texture and flavors longer.

While it’s best eaten fresh at the café, the creators recommend popping the slices into a toaster oven for a couple of minutes to brown the bottom and get a nice crunch.

Tyler’s Café currently has 10 flavors to choose from: Garlic Parmesan, Pomodoro & Mozzarella, Potatoes & Bacon, Ricotta Mushroom, Anchovies & Stracciatellaa, Salami, Spinach & Mushroom, Meatball, Bacon & Eggs, and Fresh Mozzarella & Prosciutto with new combinations appearing what seems like every other week!

MARCO POLO ORTIGAS ANNIVERSARY

Milk Chocolate Mango Chiboust. Handout

Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila marks its 7th anniversary this month by going sweet and savory.

Café Pronto playfully reinvents traditional cake flavors with the Philippines’ national fruit with the month of July's featured cake, the Milk Chocolate Mango Chiboust.

The dessert features light layers of fluffy vanilla sponge cake masterfully mixed with cream and chunks of ripe mangoes laced with milk chocolate The base of the cake is laced with milk chocolate, serving as a complementary canvas for this seasonal treat.

The Milk Chocolate Mango Chiboust is available for P1,790.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s al fresco restaurant Vu's has its charcuterie and cheese selection every Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays this July. For P790++, Vu’s will serve guests with a platter of choice cold cuts and cheese paired with a glass of either Chardonnay or Shiraz.

Lung Hin, Marco Polo Ortigas’ premiere Cantonese restaurant, has curated some of its well-loved authentic Cantonese dishes into two set menus that guests may enjoy until September 30. Favorites such as the Stir-fried Prawn with Asparagus in XO Sauce and Deep-Fried Spare Ribs with Olive and Honey Sauce delight guests who order the Sapphire Set Menu, available for P1,585++ per person. On the other hand, guests who wish to enjoy the Diamond Set menu will be treated to dishes such as the Pan-Fried Australian Wagyu Beef with Black Pepper and the Stir-Fried Garoupa Fillet with Vegetables in XO Sauce. The Diamond Set menu is available at P2,688++ per person.

Orders may be placed through the Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila official social media accounts.

INTRO TO COFFEE CUPPING

The Philippine Coffee Board Inc. (PCBI) has assembled a DIY course to be facilitated Robert Francisco, managing director of the UCC Coffee Academy.

Introduction to Cupping is an interactive course that comes with a supplied Cupping Kit curated by the experts. The kit can be kept for future tastings as PCBI will be offering coffee beans for sale from around the country in the coming months as harvest season is fast approaching.

The cupping will be held online on August 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The fee is P3,500 with an early bird rate of P3,000 if paid before July 17. The fee includes which includes a coffee cupping kit, the featured beans, and access to the online session.

To register, visit here.

MACAO IMPERIAL TEA GALLON

Macao Imperial Tea has a great deal for fans who just can’t get enough milk tea. For P999, you get a one Partea gallon jug of milk tea, one pouch of pearls and one pouch of cheesecake cream. This bundle also includes one kilo of frozen fries, and 100g of dip from NYFD making it a great snack package for friends and family. The promo has been extended until July 18. This offer is exclusively available for delivery here and at selected Macau Imperial Tea branches.

Also new is the Oat Series, guilt-free goodness of fresh milk, blended with premium quality rolled oats with peanuts, red dates or coconut. It makes for healthy filling drink that can get you through the day.

Available now from all Macao Imperial Tea branches and delivery.

PERI-PERI GRILLED WINGS BUNDLE

Wings grilled the Peri-Peri way are the draw in the Grilled Wings Bundles which include Peri-Peri grilled wings, java rice, coleslaw, corn and carrots, and 1.5L bottle of Coke. As an added bonus, customers who avail of this package get a Supercard Classic for free.

You have the option of having the wings tossed in the following sauces: Cajun Remoulade, Hoisin Sesame, Sweet Soy, Asian BBQ, Garlic Brew, Mesquite BBQ, Sweet BBQ, Chili Peppa and Harissa Exotica.

The Peri-Peri Grilled Wings Bundle come in Duo (good for 2 with 10 pieces of wings) and To Share (good for four with 16 pieces of wings). These bundles are exclusively available through partners GrabFood and Pick-a-Roo.

WILDE WHITE COFFEE FROM CARAVAN BLACK

Caravan Black launches its new signature coffee, the Wilde White.

The drink, inspired by Irish poet Oscar Wilde, is made with a double shot of espresso pulled from Caravan Black’s own blend of beans, its caramel and citrus notes sweetened with milk and syrup made in-house. Caravan Black’s team was inspired by Wilde’s unconventional writing by making a drink that balances the pep of coffee and the calming effects of the lavender. The Wilde White is available as a hot drink or iced.

Available at the store or for delivery by messaging through Caravan Coffee’s Instagram page.